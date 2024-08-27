BUZZ: Will Trisha Krishnan join Thalapathy Vijay for a special song in The Greatest Of All Time?

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film GOAT has undoubtedly become the most awaited film of the year. Moviegoers have been excited about the film since it was announced. With each new update from Venkat Prabhu’s directorial, fans’ excitement is also climbing new heights. Ahead of the film’s release on September 5, new reports of witnessing Trisha Krishnan alongside Vijay in a new song from The Greatest Of All Time are making rounds.

Yes, that’s right. The filmmaker was recently in Malaysia where he talked about a special song from GOAT that would be unveiled soon. This special track is speculated to be a high-energy dance number. Although Venkat Prabhu did not name who the actress would be, the rumors of Trisha Krishnan starring opposite Thalapathy Vijay are all over the Internet.

Earlier, reports of a possible cameo of Ajith Kumar in GOAT also surfaced when the director of the film Venkat Prabhu met the actor in Azerbaijan. The picture of their meeting had gone viral on the Internet. In the photo, the actor-director duo are seen together, with Ajith's arm around Venkat Prabhu's shoulder.

The filmmaker captioned the photo, "And this happened........ bromance in Baku," accompanied by a series of heart emojis. Venkat Prabhu had also met Trisha on the same day. Picture of their meeting too was all over social media.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT film is an upcoming sci-fi spy action flick that features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. Produced by AGS Entertainment, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Makers of The Greatest Of All Time recently unveiled an intriguing trailer.

Right through the first glimpses of the movie it has been clear that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will feature some edge-of-the-seat action sequences. The actor will be seen in an action-packed avatar that promises to portray him in a never-seen-before look. Apart from Thalapathy, GOAT will also feature Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and many more in key roles.

