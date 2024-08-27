Janmashtami: Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi drops cute PICS of their kids Ranvit and Raadya all dressed up as Radha and Krishna

Janmashtami has been celebrated across the country in extreme fervor. In the spirit of the same, National Awardee Rishab Shetty’s wife, Pragathi Shetty dropped some candid pictures from their celebrations of the festival featuring their little ones, who turned Radha and Krishna for Janmashtami.

Pragathi Shetty shared some cute pictures of her son Ranvit and daughter Raadya, as the little ones celebrated the auspicious festival of Janmashtami. The siblings were seen dressed up in adorbs costumes as they resembled Radha and Krishna. While Rishab Shetty’s son wore a purple dhoti with a yellow scarf, their daughter looked prettiest in a red and yellow lehenga. The two of them were seen posing for the camera with flutes in their little hands.

Well, it seems Rishab and Pragathi have already instilled a love for celebrating and enjoying various festivals in their children. For instance on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the doting parents shared pictures of their little ones, who celebrated the special day by praying together, tying rakhis and even exchanging blessings with one another.

A few days back, a glimpse of Rishab Shetty surfaced on the internet, wherein he could be seen stepping out of his home in order to enjoy some fishing activities. The actor seemed to nail his newfound skill, and it led to many speculating if the actor practiced learning fishing for his next film.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty scored magnanimously at the box office after his film Kantara was released in 2022. The film did exceptionally well at not just regional but also across the pan-India box office.

After that, Rishab became a part of two more films, including Harikathe Alla Girikathe and Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, which scored mediocrely at the box office.

Moving forth, he would be next seen in the film Kantara: Chapter 1 which is a prequel to his previous film Kantara.

