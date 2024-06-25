Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan dating? Selfies to matching shoes, netizens try decoding alleged secret affair

On June 22, Thalapathy Vijay turned 50 but decided not to celebrate it due to the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy. However, the actor received birthday wishes from several prominent celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva and many more extended their heartfelt wishes.

However, it was the actor’s Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan’s wish that captured netizens’ attention. The actress shared a mirror selfie with Thalapathy Vijay on social media a day after the Mersal actor’s birthday along with the caption: “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm; To many more milestones ahead”

Trisha Krishnan's birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay

The picture soon went viral on social media, with netizens speculating that the duo were in a relationship. Several people also took to X (formerly Twitter) to “decode” the selfie, along with some other past pictures.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s professional history

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen together on the big screen for the first time back in 2004, in the film Ghilli. The film helmed by Dharani was a blockbuster hit and has gained a cult fan following over the years as well. The on-screen chemistry of the two actors gained an iconic status as well.

After Ghilli, the iconic duo was seen sharing screen space in three more films over the following years, namely Aathi, Thirupachi, and Kuruvi. However, after Kuruvi came out in 2008, the duo were not seen together in a film for 15 long years. In 2023, they were seen together in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster film Leo.

There was massive speculation back in the day that after Kuruvi, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha did not work together as they had been in an affair since Ghilli's days and the Bigil actor’s family pressured him to stop acting with her. However, both the stars have reiterated time and again that they are just good friends.

Netizens’ speculations

As soon as the Mankatha actress put out the selfie, several fans took to social media to ‘decode’ the photo. They alleged that the two have been in a relationship, and have been living together for over a year now.

Another section of fans alleged that the picture was taken on a cruise that the duo were on together. Fans also took notice of the actor’s shoes and argued that it was the same pair of shoes that Vijay had on at the airport while he was with Trisha.

Check out the post below:

One particular fan also went as far as analyzing the emojis used by Trisha in her birthday wish. He mentioned that the actress used the same three emojis (a heart, an infinite, and an evil eye) if Thalapathy Vijay was in the picture, or if the photo was linked to the actor. However, if it is not linked to the Sarkar actor, she uses any other emoji.

Check out the fans’ tweets below:

Needless to say, the speculations and fan wars went overboard after a while and even led to an online debate, with some fans taking Trisha's side and others taking Vijay's wife Sangeetha's side.

Are the pictures a publicity stunt?

While one section of the internet is busy speculating about an alleged affair between Trisha and Vijay, another section believes that the picture is a part of a publicity stunt. Their belief is that Trisha has a cameo role in Thalapathy’s upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, and these pics can be used to fuel the audience’s interest.

Fans also believe that the rumors could affect the Varisu actor’s political ambitions. Earlier this year, the actor announced the launch of his own political party and revealed that he aims to compete in the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

Vijay and Trisha’s alleged relationship

As the picture of Vijay and Trisha from the lift went viral, several YouTubers also jumped on the bandwagon to speculate about the duo. However, according to the YouTube channel Valaipechu, the mirror selfie makes sense as both the actors are now neighbors.

They further clarified the statement by mentioning that Vijay recently bought an 8000 square feet apartment in Santhome for close to 25 crores, which he uses as his office space. Additionally, Trisha had also bought an apartment in the same building worth 17 crores, on a floor below Thalapathy Vijay’s. They alleged that the lift in the mirror selfie was the lift from this building, which would debunk all rumors and speculations fans have made so far.

Now, there is no sure-shot way to know if Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are in a relationship. Unless either of the stars publicly admit it, the rumors and speculations remain nothing but that.

