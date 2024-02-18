Chiranjeevi wishes his 'lifeline' and 'pillar of strength' Surekha on her birthday; shares a happy photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who has been a part of the industry for more than 45 years now, was recently felicitated with a Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding artistic contributions to the film industry.

Apart from films, Chiranjeevi has always been a family man and always tries to make some time even in his busy schedule, for his lovely family. In the recent update, Chiranjeevi wished his wife Surekha who is celebrating her birthday on February 18.

Chiranjeevi wishes wife Surekha on her birthday

The Godfather actor took to his X account and shared a beautiful picture with his wife Surekha. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha ! Many Many Happy Returns! (flower emoji, (heart emoji).”

In the picture, the happy couple can be seen sharing the joy of love while the photographer captures this lovely moment in a candid shot. As soon as the photo went online, fans started showering love and blessings on the couple and their family.

More about Surekha and Chiranjeevi

On Valentine’s Day, Chiranjeevi updated his fans that he was jetting off to the US for a short vacation along with his beloved wife, Surekha. The actor wrote, “Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume the shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentine’s Day to All!".

For the unversed, Surekha and Chiranjeevi got married on February 20, 1980, which clearly states that Chiranjeevi's vacation to the US is not just a holiday but a moment of celebration and his heartfelt gesture for his lifeline Surekha.

Megastar Chiranjeevi felicitated as a Padma Vibhushan awardee

Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently honored with the Padma Vibhushan by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Several photos and videos from the occasion went viral on the internet. After the felicitation as a Padma Vibhushan awardee, Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt gratitude to Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films

The megastar is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers of the film announced on social media with a striking poster along with the release date. Chiranjeevi shared a video and also gave a peek into his grueling training as the makers blocked Sankranti 2025 for theatrical release.

