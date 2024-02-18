Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals major update on Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171; talks about pre-production

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Tamil industry. Following the success of his last venture Leo and 2022’s Vikram, the filmmaker has set up a stadium for his audience. He is all set to direct another giant monument from the industry as he is teaming up with superstar Rajinikanth in a tentatively titled film, Thalaivar 171.

As per the buzz, it is been said the film will be a mass action-thriller that will feature Thalaivar in a whole new avatar. Now, during an event in Chennai, Lokesh shared some details about the upcoming flick.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thalaivar 171 and Rajinikanth

On November 17, Lokesh Kanagaraj graced the Chennai Comic Con Festival to mark the launch of the popular comic book sequel Endwars. During the ongoing event, Lokesh shared details of Thalaivar 171 and spoke about its pre-production process. He revealed that the writing part of Thalaivar 171 is on in full swing and the pre-production may start in a span of two to three months.

The filmmaker also mentioned that he is in touch with superstar Rajinikanth via phone at all times as he is very excited about the project. Lokesh also said that due to packed and hectic schedules, he is not able to stay in touch with many people who have called him in recent months. This signifies that sooner we are going to hear some exciting developments about the dream collaboration between the Father of LCU and Thalaivar.

More on Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 is slated to go on floors soon and will target a big-screen release in 2025. It’s touted to be one of the most anticipated films of Tamil Cinema and the makers are looking to cast as many as ten actors from across industries in the ensemble cast. The film will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and the music for the film will be composed by Masters Anbariv. Additionally, it is rumored that Raghava Lawrence and Sivakarthikeyan are in talks to play a prominent role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Rajinikanth is currently working with Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel on his upcoming film titled Vettaiyan. The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and more in prominent roles, and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been onboarded as the film’s music composer.

