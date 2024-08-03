Throwback: When Ajith Kumar disclosed secret to his success; ‘If I’m not inclined towards something, I always be frank about it’

Ajith Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in Tamil cinema and has been entertaining people for 32 years. In an old interview with Sun TV featuring the actor, he profoundly shared details about his personality and credited severe hard work as the reason for his success.

Sharing details about himself, the actor said, “If I’m not inclined towards something, I always be frank about it. I don’t know how to say something beating around the bushes.”

“If something hits my mind, I would be open about it; there’s no hypocrisy towards it. I’m very quick to anger as well, and I just live my life according to my terms,” the superstar continued.

Furthermore, in the same old interview, the actor went on to reveal how he believes the reason for his success is his hard work. He also added how he works severely towards his goal with that mindset.

The old interview is surely a reminiscent factor of the actor’s career, as he tends to stay away from such candid interviews nowadays. The actor usually avoids stepping into the limelight to promote his films, making this a truly nostalgic instance.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s upcoming works, the actor is currently shooting for his next movie, Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The upcoming action thriller has an ensemble cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The makers recently also unveiled a special poster featuring the actor, celebrating his illustrious 32-year-long career in cinema. Furthermore, the movie is rumored to hit theaters later this year, with an official update still pending.

Check out the special poster by Vidaamuyarchi makers celebrating 32 years of Ajith Kumar:

Additionally, Ajith Kumar is also filming for his movie Good Bad Ugly with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran. The upcoming action comedy flick is expected to be released in theaters in January 2025, with Sunil likely to play a prominent role.

Moreover, several rumors were going around the internet that Ajith Kumar was likely to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel. However, as per the actor’s manager, the meeting between the two of them did occur, but no plans for a collaboration were made.

ALSO READ: 'Informed them about Dhanush a year ago', Tamil Film Producers Council slams Nadigar Sangam for lying