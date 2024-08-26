Suriya starrer Kanguva's release postponed due to date clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan? Here’s what we know

Suriya’s upcoming movie Kanguva made headlines after its makers announced October 10, 2024 as the release date. Co-incidently, the film clashed with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. Shortly enough, much speculation began on the outcome of these two massive entertainers as they were set to be releasing on the same date. And now, it seems that Suriya has backed down and postponed his project.

As per multiple reports that have gone viral, makers of Suriya’s film Kanguva have allegedly decided to postpone its date of release. While there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter, it is being rumored that they are planning on releasing their film on Diwali this year, which is October 31, 2024.

Well, it was on August 19, 2024 when Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth’s much anticipated film Vettaiyan announced the release date of the movie. While the update came as quite a shocker for many, it is being reported that Vettaiyan had locked its said release date long back.

It is quite interesting to note how box office clashes aren’t exactly a new thing in the world of cinemas, and it is very often that two films headlined by some of the most prominent stars often end up finalizing the same date of release.

Coming back to Suriya’s film Kanguva, it seems the project is set to be one of the most promising and ambitious projects of the actor. Right from the first glimpse of the movie, Suriya has mesmerized everyone with his unrecognizably fierce look.

As per reports, the star has not only undergone massive transformation for the same, but is also supposedly essaying three different looks in total in the movie. On August 13, 2024, the makers had dropped the trailer of Kanguva, and it was quite intriguing and thrilling.

Besides Suriya, the ensemble cast of Kanguva includes some of the prominent actors from across the film world, such as Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu among others. The fantasy action film is directed by Siva and is bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations.

