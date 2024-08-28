When Ananya Panday revealed her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status: ‘He is in…’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for quite some time. However, the duo has never confirmed their relationship to date. The rumors about their linkups reached sky-high when Ananya Panday made a quirky remark about the two during the promotions of their film Liger. She made heads turn when she revealed Vijay’s relationship status.

It so happened that the duo appeared for an episode on the controversial talk show hosted by Karan Johar called Koffee With Karan. During the candid conversation, in the popular rapid-fire round, the host Karan asked her about Vijay Deverakonda's current relationship status.

Ananya laughed and said, “I feel like he is in a Rash (rush) to meet Mika sync. Get it?” To this, Vijay also smiled and asked if she really thought that, to which Ananya agreed. The whole episode was full of fun and candid conversations, but this was indeed the highlight. Fans thought that Ananya, in a way, confirmed Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship on the Koffee With Karan couch.

Another high point in the talk show has to be when the SOTY actress asked the Geetha Govindam actor why he had never hit on her. Reacting to this, Vijay said it was because she was in a relationship. Then Ananya replied, 'Now, I am not,' which left Vijay blushing, and he responded by saying, 'Noted.'

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has two exciting projects on the work front. The first one is VD12 (tentative title). The upcoming film, produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, marks Deverakonda’s debut as a cop in a spy thriller. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 promises action-packed sequences that are anticipated to thrill all his fans.

The Dear Comrade actor has undergone tremendous physical transformation to fit his role and is eager to impact the box office with his performance. The next is VD14 (working title) with filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan.

The historical movie is anticipated to be an intense drama set in the Rayalaseema region. It will mark Vijay's second collaboration with director Rahul Sankrityan. The Shyam Singha Roy director made the horror comedy Taxiwaala with Vijay, which was a commercial hit at the box office.

