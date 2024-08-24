BUZZ: Kannada actor Upendra to be part of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie is undeniably one of the most exciting projects in Indian cinema at the moment. Lokesh is the most sought-after director right now, and Rajinikanth has been the most-happening actor for decades. Hence, a union of the two calls for the highest level of excitement.

And according to the latest rumors, the film Coolie might have just gotten a little cooler. Jokes aside, it is being reported that Kannada actor Upendra is set to play a role in the Rajinikanth starrer.

Although there is no news on whether he will be playing a full-fledged role or a cameo, it is believed that Upendra shook a leg with Rajinikanth for a massive song in the film.

This is not the first time that Upendra has ventured into Kollywood and has previously acted in films like Sathyam with Vishal. Upendra, fondly referred to as Uppi, is also often known for making appearances outside the Kannada film industry. His most prominent roles come in the Telugu film industry, in movies like Son of Sathyamurthy and Ghani.

Upendra is also, of course, an established actor and director in Sandalwood and has made a name for himself as one of the most unique directors in the film industry. Several of his films, like Om, Uppi, A, and Super, created waves across the country at the time of their release. In fact, Upendra is making a return as director after several years with UI.

Advertisement

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi N. Maran under the Sun Pictures production banner. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the film’s music.

The film’s title teaser, which was released four months ago, sparked excitement among fans, who presented various theories for the film’s plot. From the teaser, Rajinikanth appeared to be playing somewhat of an anti-hero. Coolie’s director, Lokesh, has also mentioned in many interviews that the film will be experimental. He has also remarked that he intends to showcase Rajinikanth in a completely different light.

Will Coolie be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)? Lokesh has denied any such theories; however, one can always be hopeful.

ALSO READ: PICS: Nani and family visit Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara ahead of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s release; Priyanka Arul Mohan also joins