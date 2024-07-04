WATCH: Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu reunite at Hyderabad airport sharing an unmissable best friend moment

Indian cinema’s legendary actors Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu were recently spotted together at the Hyderabad airport. In a candid moment, the actors were seen having a friendly chat as they arrived at the premises.

Making their way to the exit, the actors donned their usual casual and stylish looks. Soon, they were also spotted leaving the premises in their respective cars.

Check out Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu having a friendly moment at Hyderabad airport

As many may already know actors Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have always shared a friendly or more correctly a brotherly bond with each other. Even back during the days of shooting Annaatthe in Hyderabad, the superstar had spent almost 2 days in the latter’s residence.

Both the actors shared the screen back in the day with the film Pedarayudu, directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty. The 1995 film was actually the Telugu remake of the movie Nattamai and featured Mohan Babu in a dual role.

The film also had actors like Raja Ravindra, Bhanupriya, Soundarya, Subhashri, Anandaraj, and many more in key roles. What makes the movie even more memorable is the fact that it is still the last proper Telugu film of Rajinikanth to date.

Mohan Babu’s next

Mohan Babu was last seen in 2023 in the film Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie directed by Gunasekhar featured the actor as Durvasa Maharishi with actors like Dev Mohan, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and many more playing key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to play a key role in his son Vishnu Manchu starrer film Kannappa. The mythological fantasy film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh features the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva.

The film also has actors R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, and many more in supporting roles. Moreover, the movie also features cameo appearances by actors Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Superstar Rajinikanth has already wrapped up the shooting of his next release Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles is said to feature the superstar as a retired police officer who is set to uncover a mystery speculating around him.

As the actor is expected to finish his dubbing works soon, he will also begin the shoot of his much-anticipated movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

