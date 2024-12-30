Darshan Thoogudeepa's brother Dinakar DROPS big updates amidst actor's ongoing Renukaswamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently out on bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. However, the case remains ongoing while he undergoes treatment for back pain. Amidst this, his brother Dinakar addressed rumors of a rift between them and opened up about their future collaborations.

According to The New Indian Express, he said, "Collaborating with my brother is definitely on the horizon, but the project is likely to commence in 2026. Darshan has two prior film commitments to fulfill before he can join my project."

Addressing rumors of a rift with Darshan, Dinakar stated that family dynamics can be challenging. He admitted there are occasional disagreements. However, he stressed that their family ties remain strong, and even with less interaction at times, their bond stays intact.

Dinakar also spoke about Darshan's health issues and said his brother is receiving treatment for back pain. The treatment is being done in Mysuru under the care of their family doctor.

"Darshan is experiencing discomfort but is diligently undergoing physiotherapy. The doctor is closely monitoring his condition to determine the most effective treatment plan," Dinakar said, as quoted by the publication.

Coming back to Darshan's case, the Karnataka government plans to challenge the High Court's bail decision for Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. Officials have been asked to file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court.

The petition is likely to be filed within two to three days. The government seeks to revoke the bail due to serious concerns. Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed efforts to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

For those who aren't aware, actor Darshan was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. The victim's body was found near a drain in Bengaluru on June 9. Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy allegedly sent obscene messages to Darshan’s associate, Pavithra Gowda, which angered the actor and allegedly led to the crime.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

