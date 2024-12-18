Renukaswamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa's partner Pavithra Gowda gets released on bail; here's what she did next

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday. According to PTI, the Karnataka High Court recently granted conditional bail to the actress. Darshan and other accused individuals were also released on bail, including Anu Kumar alias Anu, R Nagaraju, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, Lakshman M, and Pradoosh S Rao.

After walking out of jail, Pavithra Gowda visited the Vajra Muneshwara temple in Talaghattapura with her family. There, she performed a special prayer for Darshan. During the prayer, the actress reportedly became emotional and circled the temple holding incense sticks. After completing the rituals, she avoided talking to the media. She only said "thanks" before leaving in her car.

Her family followed temple traditions and broke an ash gourd to ward off evil spirits. The event was witnessed by paparazzi and onlookers.

Meanwhile, Darshan had been arrested on June 11, along with Pavithra Gowda and 15 others connected to the murder case. Earlier, the Kannada actor was granted interim bail for medical reasons. He left Ballari jail on October 30 after spending over four months in custody. The High Court had permitted his release for six weeks to allow him to undergo spine surgery.

However, if reports are to be believed, the actor skipped his surgery and was discharged from the hospital. On the other hand, Darshan's brother Dinakar and friend Dhanveer provided surety for his bail. Dinakar signed a personal bond worth Rs. 1 lakh as part of the conditions.

The Kannada actor also submitted an application to get his passport back. Unlike interim bail, this condition was not part of his regular bail, and the advocate confirmed that the court had agreed to return the passport.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

