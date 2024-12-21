Renukaswamy case: Days after his bail, Bengaluru court permits Darshan Thoogudeepa to travel to his native place in Mysuru

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 13 in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy. While a whole lot of restrictions were imposed, especially in his movement and travel as the case was still in progress. And now the Bengaluru court has permitted him to do so.

Well, the actor had submitted a memo before a Bengaluru court via his advocate, seeking permission to travel to his native place, Mysuru and stay there from a period of December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

As per the memo, the reason behind the actor wanting to visit his native was to meet his mother, a cancer survivor and also to seek a second opinion from Apollo Hospitals over there for a second opinion on his back pain.

Darshan’s memo read, “During that time, he intends to stay with his mother, who is aged about 76 years and also a survivor of cancer. During the said period, he also intends to stay in his farmhouse and to visit Apollo Hospital for a further opinion with respect to his back pain.”

Moreover, he would also be paying a visit to the land he owns, which has sheltered many animals.

The Bengaluru court to the memo stating that the next hearing of the ongoing case is scheduled on January 10, 2025. Till then, Darshan will be excused from making an appearance on the court.

Moreover, the court has identified the requests made by Darshan in his memo as justified, and he would be allowed to travel to Mysuru and stay there for the requested period of time.

The court order stated, “Application filed by Darshan under section 439(1)(b)/memo seeking permission is allowed in part. The accused No. 2 is permitted to travel to Mysuru and to stay there for a period from 20.12.2024 to 05.01.2025.”

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa got arrested for the murder case of Renukaswamy on June 11, along with 15 others connected with it. A few months back, the Kannada actor was granted interim bail on medical grounds, and he was released in this regard from the Bellary jail on October 30.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty feels Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision for movies is 'crazy'; here's why actor would still want to work with him