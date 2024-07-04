Photos of a baby in Darshan Thoogudeepa’s undertrial number uniform sparks action from Karnataka child rights body

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), on Wednesday, took up a Suo Moto case based on media reports that a baby was reportedly dressed in jail inmate attire including handcuffs with the number '6106'.

For the unversed, this number relates to Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is under trial for the alleged murder of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy.

Recently, a couple did a photoshoot with their infant child in a white dress, further decking the child in the jail uniform number given to Darshan. The photos went viral on social media and raised concerns.

Following this, the KSCPCR registered the case and asked for the state police to locate the parents. Shashidhar Kosambe, a member of the Commission, mentioned on Wednesday that the photoshoot of the baby, in this fashion, is very condemnable, and hence cognizance was taken for the same.

He mentioned that those who had organized the photoshoot would be found and legal action against the same would be initiated. Kosambe pointed out that obviously, it is in clear violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Darshan fans stand with the actor

A section of fans of Darshan Thoogudeepa have not taken the news of the actor being accused of murder well and have been reacting in unusual ways. Many fans came out to react, posting and sharing videos and reels in support of Darshan.

After the undertrial number was allotted to Darshan Thoogudeepa, some fans approached the RTO to get their vehicles registered with the same number. In several instances, vehicle users have installed stickers with the number on their vehicles, and some fans have even gotten tattoos of the number.

About Renuka Swamy case

Actor Darshan, together with his friend, actress Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others, have been arrested on the charge of murder. They are accused in the murder case of Renuka Swamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

Renuka Swamy was a pharmacist and a huge stan of Darshan. According to the reports, Renuka Swamy was sending derogatory messages to Darshan's friend Pavitra for a long time.

As per reports, in retaliation to this, actor Darshan allegedly with the help of some others kidnapped Renuka Swamy, brought him to Bengaluru, kept him in a shed, and tortured him to death. Darshan and the other accused are in judicial custody at the moment.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

