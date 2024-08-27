WATCH: Chiyaan Vikram dances with paps on Thangalaan's song Minikki Minikki at Mumbai airport proving he's an absolute cutie

Chiyaan Vikram was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning ( August 27). The actor looked dashing like always in his casual yet stylish fit. Vikram opted for a black hoodie and paired it with brown pants, exuding his evergreen swag. He completed his look with classic black sunglasses.

The actor was also seen patiently posing for the paps present at the airport and also interacted with them. What caught everyone’s eyes was when Chiyaan Vikram danced at the request of the paparazzi. During the candid interaction, when the Thangalaan actor was asked about his recent reaction to Prabhas, he politely denied any bytes at the airport.

After a small interaction, he went inside the airport but not before he sweetly greeted and hugged the paps.

On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in his much-awaited film Thangalaan which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15. The action-adventure film is directed by Pa. Ranjith and bankrolled by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

Thangalaan opened up to amazing fan reactions when it was released on Independence Day. The film has emerged as a cinematic spectacle from the South. For the unversed, Thangalaan revolves around the real-life story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during their discovery by the British. Further, it delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their purposes.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, Thangalaan also features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in crucial roles. Next, the actor will be seen in Dhruva Natchathiram, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The unreleased spy action thriller stars Vikram alongside Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and Vinayakan. Dhruva Natchathiram was initially announced with Suriya in 2013.

After the announcement, Menon shelved the project citing creative differences. The filmmaker then revived the project in 2015 and finalized Vikram as the lead actor. However, the film has been facing delays since then. Moreover, Chiyaan Vikram will also be seen in Arun Kumar’s directorial Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.

