Devara: Part 1: Jr NTR’s film’s Hindi version to have a clash release?

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role is expected to release in theaters on April 5th, 2024, and is expected to release worldwide in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is a pan-Indian release and is reportedly expected to have a clash release with Hindi films Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which both are also releasing on the occasion of Eid this year.

Jr NTR’s Devara to have a clash release?

The Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was initially expected to release in theaters in the year 2023 but due to multiple delays and postponements, it was reportedly moved ahead to 2024 making it release in theaters on Eid this year.

The film is said to be a biographical sports drama which is directed by Amit Sharma who previously made films like Tevar and Badhaai Ho. The film is set to have Ajay play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach who revolutionized the sport in India and has also roped in Priyamani to play the female lead.

Earlier, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also announced that their film would be releasing in theaters on Eid this year as well, making both the films reportedly clash with Jr NTR’s Devara. The former is touted to be an action film with Prithviraj Sukumaran set to play the main antagonist, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F playing key roles.

Advertisement

More about Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR is being directed by Koratala Siva who has joined hands with the RRR star after their previous venture Janata Garage. The film is said to be a massively made action-drama film Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in her Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan is roped into playing the main antagonist.

The film is the first installment of a two-part film franchise with a sea-based background for the story. Additionally an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Narain, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and many more also play key roles in the film.

ALSO READ: Devara OTT details revealed; Jr NTR starrer action-drama to release on THIS platform post theatrical run