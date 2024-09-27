Devara Final Worldwide Advance Bookings: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan film sells tickets worth RS 80 CRORE for Day 1

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has recorded a fantastic advance at the worldwide box office. As at 12am on the day of release, Devara Part 1 has sold tickets worth Rs 80 crore for the opening day. Of the 80 crore, Rs 49 crore is from India while Rs 31 crore is from the overseas. In India, the Andhra states are raging fire and internationally, North America advances are simply bonkers.

Devara Has Sold Tickets Worth Rs 80 Crore For The Opening Day In Advance; Set For A Fantastic Day 1

Devara Part 1's advances suggest an opening day of close to Rs 120 crore. If the talk is positive, it can go even higher. Devara would have really wanted the Hindi market to get on board from the opening day itself. The trailer of the movie didn't click well with the North Indian audience and thus the advances are low. Yes, the mass circuits have a better advance but it still isn't substantial. The word of mouth has to be like Pushpa for Part 2 to really breakout in a big way.

Devara Is Looking At Recovering 35-40 Percent Of Its Theatrical Rights On The Opening Day Itself

Devara's opening day will take care of the film's 35-40 percent recoveries and that is simply phenomenal. A decent word of mouth is enough for the movie to become a hit. Regardless, the makers don't just want a hit. They also want that their movie does well in the Hindi version because the Hindi audience take the potential of an accepted movie's sequel to another level.

Advertisement

Jr NTR Has Planned His Pan India Journey, Well

Jr NTR is planning his Pan-India journey very calculatively. He has kept his eggs in more than one basket. Apart from Devara, he will also be seen in War 2. That's not all as he has already started working on the tentatively titled NTRNeel project.

Devara In Theatres From 27th September, 2024

How excited are you for Devara? Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? If not, go to an online ticketing platform and book your tickets now.

ALSO READ: Devara Hindi Final Advance Booking Report: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer sells 19K tickets in top National Chains, to take a slow start