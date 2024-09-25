Devara to make OTT debut only after a 7-week theatrical run? Here’s what we know about Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film

Devara starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most-awaited films of 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will hit the big screens on September 27. Ahead of Devara's grand release, it has been reported that the movie will make its digital debut only after 50 days of its theatrical run.

According to Aakashavaani, the Jr NTR starrer will enjoy a theatrical window of almost 7 to 8 weeks. Following that, the movie will be released on OTT platforms. Usually, films arrive on OTT in just four weeks of its release.

However, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone enjoyed an 8-week theatrical window which helped it reach a larger audience. Similarly, Devara makers are also planning to help the film reach audiences across the globe.

While fans are looking forward to Devara's release in theaters, some reports suggest that the film will release on Netflix. Reportedly, the streaming giant has bought the digital rights of the Jr NTR starrer for Rs 100 crore. Nonetheless, the makers have not yet confirmed these reports.

Amid these reports, several videos of Jr NTR from the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles have surfaced on social media. In the clips, the actor can be seen making a surprise appearance at the screening of his previous hit film RRR co-starring Ram Charan.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie was screened at the Aero Theatre in LA for free. Announcing the same, the organizers wrote, "To get you in the mood for Beyond Fest 2024, come to the FREE screening of SS Rajamouli's epic of epics starring NTR and Ram Charan, @RRRMovie. Standby line will be in full effect. Bring your dancing shoes and shades and celebrate."

On the other hand, Jr NTR arrived at the venue and expressed gratitude to his fans for a warm welcome. He also talked about his upcoming movie and said, "Devara is a deeply rooted Indian story with all the action extravaganza and all the dance moves you loved in RRR."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR starrer Devara will be screened at the Beyond Fest on September 27 at 4 AM IST.

