Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan starrer drop new look ft Kiara Advani looking like an apsara; 3rd single to be out soon

Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role is all set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti next year. As the movie inches closer to its release date the makers are going to unveil the 3rd single with a special new look featuring Kiara Advani.

In a promotional post leading up to the single's launch, the creators revealed Kiara Advani portraying a divine apsara, as if she stepped right out of ancient myths. The actress showcased her stunning new look against a magnificent and colorful backdrop.

Check out the new look of Kiara Advani from Ram Charan starrer Game Changer here:

The song called Naanaa Hyraanaa in Telugu is penned by Ramjogayya Sastry with Thaman S composing the track. The single which is touted to be a beautiful romantic number features the voices of singers Karthik and Shreya Ghosal.

The track is slated to release on November 28, 2024, and will also have versions in Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil iteration called Lyraanaa is penned by Vivek and the Hindi version called Jaana Hairaan Sa is written by Kausar Munir.

The song is said to be a dream-like sequence that has used a new kind of technology in its making. Similar to other Shankar directorial songs, this upcoming track is also expected to have a grand scale and is speculated to have been made on a budget of Rs 15 crores.

Coming to the movie Game Changer, the film directed by Shankar is based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj and is said to be an action-packed political drama. The film features Ram Charan as an IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt ways existing in the political system.

As the movie’s teaser was unveiled a while back, it seemed to feature Ram Charan in multiple looks, with speculations of him playing a dual role. With the RRR actor in the lead, Kiara Advani takes on the role of his love interest.

Moreover, the film is also set to have an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, Srikanth, and more in key roles.

