Captain Miller Twitter Review: 'Solid story and conflicts'; audience gives thumbs up to Dhanush starrer
Dhanush starrer Captain Miller has been released in the Pongal 2024 week. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is set in the 1930s and it revolves around the eponymous rebel leader.
Dhanush's much-awaited film Captain Miller is receiving good reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The much-awaited period action film with Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran had been perhaps the most anticipated Sankranti/Pongal 2024 release. Captain Miller also features an exciting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar and many more in crucial roles, apart from the Karnan actor.
The first reviews of Captain Miller are out and it is getting a positive response on social media. "Solid story and conflicts, characters are well established, good dialogues & great visuals...Interval chase sequence ws too gud on par with Hollywood standards, ends with a little twist," read a tweet.
While moviegoers are highly impressed by Dhanush's entry scene in the film, excellent screenplay and interval sequence are said to be key highlights of Dhanush's film.
Check out what Dhanush fans have to say about Captain Miller on X (formerly Twitter):
Meanwhile, ahead of the film's release, Dhanush took to X (Formerly Twitter) and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "3 years of sweat, blood and sacrifice from my team to you all. Captain Miller from today. OM NAMASHIVAYAA."
It is worth noting that Dhanush's film Captain Miller has managed to strike the right chord with the audience, with zero promotions. It remains to see how the film will perform at the box office over the weekend considering it's a Pongal/Sankranti 2024 release.
Captain Miller is set in the 1930s, and it revolves around the eponymous rebel leader (played by Dhanush), who is forced to take a stance when things go against him. The much-awaited Tamil film Captain Miller has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, with music by GV Prakash Kumar. Additionally, Siddhartha Nuni acts as the director of photography, while Nagooran Ramachandran is the film’s editor.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, director Arun Matheswaran revealed that Captain Miller will be released in 3 parts, and will have both a prequel and a sequel. He further confirmed that the film’s second part from the entire storyline will not be shown in the film and will only be complete after the prequel and sequel of the movie releases.
Furthermore, the director also spilt beans about his collaboration with Dhanush under the actor’s own production company, Wunderbar Films.
