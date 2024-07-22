Did Dhanush drop hints about his collaboration with Jr NTR in Vetrimaaran's next?

At the promotional event of Dhanush's next Raayan in Hyderabad, the Captain Miller actor was asked about his future movie projects and which Telugu actor he would be interested in working with in a multi-starrer. Dhanush instantly referred to RRR star Jr NTR’s name.

Also known as Tarak, Jr NTR is Dhanush's one of the favorite actors in Tollywood, alongside his top choice, Pawan Kalyan. Fans are now speculating that Dhanush and Jr NTR might come together for Vetrimaran-directed multilingual movie. This has been triggered after the speculation that Vetrimaran has already pitched a story featuring both these actors.

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his next release, Raayan which hits theaters on July 26. Now all the attention of Tamil industry is focused on this Dhanush directorial venture since the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 didn't work at the box office.

Raayan is Dhanush's second directorial venture after Paa Paandi which released in 2017. In Raayan, Dhanush himself plays the lead role in a story revolving around gangsters from North Chennai.

After the success of Vaathi, Dhanush enjoys quite an impressive stardom in Telugu states. That’s why he held a promotional event in Hyderabad with his co-stars Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram.

Vetrimaaran to direct Dhanush and Tarak?

Vetrimaaran is one of the biggest directors in Tamil industry, who has delivered many blockbuster classics with Dhanush. Vetrimaaran’s last collaboration with Dhanush was in the 2019 movie Asuran which was a huge blockbuster. They had also collaborated for Vada Chennai, Aadukalam, and Polladhavan, the first film directed by Vetrimaaran.

Dhanush won a National Award for Best Actor in the film Aadukalam, directed by Vetrimaaran in 2011. The ace filmmaker is currently busy in the preparation phase for a film with Suriya titled Vaadivaasal, set against the backdrop of the Jallikattu sport of Tamil Nadu.

Buzz is also strong that Vetrimaaran has narrated a script to both Dhanush and NTR. Fans of both actors are now waiting for confirmation to know if Dhanush had pointed at this possible collaboration while promoting Raayan in Hyderabad.

Work upfront for Dhanush

After Raayan, Dhanush has confirmed two projects in his kitty. He is currently busy with the shoot of Kubera directed by Shekhar Kammula. It’s a Telugu-Tamil bilingual where Dhanush will act alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Dhanush is also confirmed to reunite with Captain Miller director Arun Matheshwaran for a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja's life. He has even signed up for the sequel of the 2010 Karthi-starrer Aayirathil Oruvan. This film will be directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan, after helming the first part.

