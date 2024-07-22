INSIDE PIC: When Jasprit Bumrah and his wife met superstar Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani’s wedding; fans can’t keep calm

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most popular actors in the world, with a great fanbase. In India, he is almost worshipped like a god. Despite being an actor from the regional film industry, Rajinikanth has unbelievable fandom across languages in the entire country.

Indian cricket sensation Jasprit Bumrah hailed for his heroics during the T20 World Cup, happens to be one of the ardent fans of the Thalaivar. One such fanboy moment recently happened when Bumrah met his idol at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In a rare and unseen photo, Bumrah is spotted along with his wife, Sanjana Ganeshan, sharing a joyous moment with Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

Checkout Bumrah’s Instagram post

Bumrah took to Instagram to express his happiness, saying, "So glad I had the opportunity to meet the man I always wanted to meet."

As soon as Bumrah dropped the photo on Instagram, fans commented, “Legend with another legend,” “Two Gems of India in one frame,” and “Never thought Bumrah admires Rajini this much . Two Once in a lifetime persons from our country.”

At 73, Rajinikanth is one of the most revered cinematic icons in India. Also known as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, he has appeared in films across all major Indian languages. However, he is essentially hailed as a Tamil superstar on par with MGR, if not beyond. With almost 170-odd films, Rajinikanth easily is India's biggest pan-Indian hero.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding was a star-studded affair

The wedding of the year was that of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which recently happened in Mumbai. It saw many top celebrities throng the event across the country and even from abroad.

Some of the top celebrities included the players of the Mumbai Indians, a franchise owned by the Ambani family. These include Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Bumrah, who were all present at the event.

Rajinikanth brought further grandeur as he matched the energetic atmosphere of the event by dancing alongside other celebrities.

Upcoming works of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's next release is Vettaiyan, which is expected to be released later this year. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the film is Rajinikanth's 170th movie.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Coolie. Rajinikanth will also star in the sequel of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, where he will be playing the Jailer character of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian again.

