Raayan new song Oh Raaya OUT: AR Rahman explores themes of love and companionship in latest track featuring Dhanush

Raayan, featuring Dhanush, is set to release in theaters on July 26. In anticipation of the film's release, makers have now unveiled a new song titled Oh Raaya, composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics of the track expplore themes of longing and connection. For those who may not know, Raayan is Dhanush’s second directorial venture, following his 2017 film Pa Paandi. This is also marks Dhanush’s 50th film as an actor. Raayan will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Raayan new song Oh Raaya captivates audiences

Oh Raaya by AR Rahman explores themes of love and companionship. The narrator expresses a desire to soar above life′s challenges, seeking solace in the presence of a beloved.

The imagery of flying and the mention of nature evoke feelings of freedom and hope. There is a juxtaposition of worries and the promise of joy, suggesting that love can transcend difficulties. The emotional tone is uplifting and showcases the importance of trust and support in relationships.

Sharing the song, the makers wrote, "Ini unakkunnu oru kaalam porakkattum raasaa! #OhRaaya out now."

Raayan trailer out

The recently released Raayan trailer has created quite a lot of buzz among cine buffs. It begins with Dhanush scrubbing blood from his body. Following this, we see Kalidas and Sundeep's characters, who appear to be filled with rage. It seems that Dhanush, Kalidas, and Sundeep are on a path of vengeance. The trailer wraps up with Dhanush calmly interacting with a policeman.

In the film, Dhanush takes on the role of Raayan, showcasing a character of profound intensity. While the trailer doesn’t specify the exact nature of Raayan’s connection with Kalidas and Sundeep, it hints that they might be either siblings or close allies with a shared objective. In one scene, the three of them are shown together, exuding a menacing presence.

A memorable line from the trailer highlights that the most perilous animal in the jungle is not a lion or a tiger, but a wolf. The character notes, “While a lion might defeat a wolf in a one-on-one fight, a wolf’s strength lies in its cunning. They come in packs, encircle the lion, and then bring it down.” The trailer also includes shots of numerous goons wielding swords.

Additionally, Dhanush is set to star in Kubera, an upcoming film directed by Sekhar Kammula, with Nagarjuna playing a significant role in it.

