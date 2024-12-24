Did Dhanush enjoy watching Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's Viduthalai Part 2? Check out his review of Vetrimaaran's film

Viduthalai Part 2 has been receiving positive responses from viewers ever since it hit the big screens on December 20. Recently, Dhanush also watched the movie and took to his social media handle to share his thoughts about the Vetrimaaran directorial. The actor called the film raw, gripping, and engaging.

Dhanush shared that he was hooked on the movie from start to finish and praised Vetrimaaran for his excellent direction. He also admired Ilayaraja's score and recognized the great efforts of the actors along with the technicians. He was impressed by the cinematography of the movie and thanked Elred Kumar for producing it.

"Viduthalai 2 is raw gripping and engaging. Was hooked from the first shot till the last. Great work by master maker Vetrimaaran. Loved the score from Ilayaraja sir. All the actors and technicians have done their part so well. R.Velraj cinematography was amazing. Kudos Elred Kumar for producing this film with so much passion and love. Much love to the team," wrote Dhanush.

Take a look at his post below:

Some fans have already seen the movie in theaters, while others are excited for its OTT release. Vetrimaaran shared in a recent interview that the online version will feature an additional hour of footage. This will make the runtime longer.

The filmmaker said, "Viduthalai Part 2 extended version (one hour extra) will be released on OTT. In the US, an extra 8 minutes are being played as we trimmed the movie at the last moment. Part-1 & Part-2 footage itself will be about 8 hours in total."

Advertisement

The official OTT release date for Viduthalai Part 2 has not been confirmed yet. It is expected to stream on ZEE5 in January 2025.

Viduthalai was originally planned as a single film. However, it was decided to split it into two parts in 2022. This decision was made to keep the story intact and avoid cutting key scenes.

Viduthalai Part 2 stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release date: When and where to watch Soori, Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime thriller online for free