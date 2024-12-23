Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 extended version to release on OTT? Here's what director Vetrimaaran has to say

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been running successfully in theaters since its release on December 20. While some fans have already watched the movie in cinemas, others are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. In a recent interview, Vetrimaaran revealed that the streaming version will have an extended runtime with an extra hour of footage.

The filmmaker said, "Viduthalai Part 2 extended version (one hour extra) will be released on OTT. In the US an extra 8 minutes are being played as we trimmed the movie at the last moment. Part-1 & Part-2 footage itself will be about 8 hours in total."

The official OTT release date for Viduthalai Part 2 is yet to be announced. However, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is expected to stream on ZEE5 around the second or third week of January 2025.

Talking about the film, the story begins with the capture of Perumal Vaathiyar by the police. His past is revealed as the narrative unfolds. He starts as a teacher but is soon drawn to communist ideologies. This leads him to become the leader of a people’s movement. Over time, he is seen as a revolutionary and labeled an outlaw.

Following that, Vaathiyar marries Mahalakshmi, who is a fellow comrade. They continue to fight for their beliefs and causes together. Despite his efforts, Vaathiyar is eventually captured by Kumaresan’s battalion. The officers involved have their own hidden agendas.

Viduthalai was initially planned as a single film. In 2022, reports stated it would be split into two parts and that decision was made to preserve the story without cutting important scenes.

Both parts were shot back-to-back. The first part's filming ended in November 2022 and it was released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The second part needed more filming, which resumed in July. By July 2024, the production had reached its final stages and the film hit the big screens on December 20, 2024.

The star cast of Viduthalai Part 2 features Soori as none other than Kumaresan and Vijay Sethupathi as Vaathiyaar. Manju Warrier plays Mahalakshmi, Perumal's wife, while Kishore appears as KK, Perumal's mentor.

Bhavani Sre takes on the role of Tamilarasi, also known as Paapa, who is Kumaresan's love interest. Gautham Vasudev Menon is seen as DSP Sunil Menon I.P.S and Rajiv Menon portrays A. Subramaniyan I.A.S., the Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu.

