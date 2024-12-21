Actor Bala’s wife Kokila REACTS to false allegations made against her husband by woman: ‘Mind your business…’

Actor Bala caught quite the limelight after he got married for the third time to his Chennai-based relative Kokila. While the Malayalam actor has ever since come out and defended his wife against all the ill and hatred spoken about her on social media, it is now the latter who took a stand for him. During a recent media interaction, the actor’s wife broke her silence against false allegations made by a woman.

Speaking with the media after Bala’s birthday celebrations recently, Kokila addressed the false allegations a woman had been making about her husband, ever since he revealed his plans to make an Anganwadi and even built a hospital in her name.

Issuing a warning against such baseless accusations made about Bala, Kokila said, “I am not naming anyone, but you know who she is. We haven’t done anything wrong. We are living peacefully by doing good deeds. You should mind your business and leave us alone. I want to reveal a few things about the woman, but I am keeping mum for Maman’s sake.”

Moving on, Kokila staunchly warned how she would no longer keep silent if the woman continued to make malicious accusations against her husband. She added that in such a case, she won’t even wait for Bala’s permission and start taking names.

Kokila asserted that the woman must not make such accusations since Bala is absolutely not in the wrong.

On the other hand, Bala also added in his comments over his wife’s statement and remarked how some people have been trying to ruin his happiness ever since he began a new chapter of his life with Kokila.

The actor revealed how his wife Kokila left her own cafe business and came down to just stay with him and build a life together, remaining by her side always.

In other news, Bala’s ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan recently made a startling statement when she spoke about recovering from cheating and insults from loved ones.

Addressing social media hate, she stated, “I have faced insults in the past, even from loved ones. I have been cheated. I have reached where I am today after overcoming those insults. I am still recovering, so don’t try to destroy me by posting comments while hiding behind fake IDs.”

For the unversed, Bala and Kokila recently relocated from Kochi to an undisclosed location to start a new chapter together.

