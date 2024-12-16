Mrunal Thakur replaces Shruti Haasan in Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit: A Love Story? New poster drops big hint

Explore All Korean Categories

Good Day FIRST LOOK: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirms new variety show broadcast with PD Kim Tae Ho; see pics

Go Hyun Jung gets rushed to emergency room due to poor health; unable to attend Namib press conference

2NE1 releases 15TH ANNIVERSARY BEST LP with hits like I AM THE BEST, UGLY, and more to commemorate K-pop journey

TWICE drops Hindi lyrics clip for Strategy; Indian fans gets ready for possible tour in 2025

10 K-drama couples we'd like to see paired in real life: Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon, Park Seo Joon-Park Min Young and more

Lee Seung Gi wishes for kids' health after visiting children's hospital with his and Lee Da In’s 10-month-old daughter; PICS

When the Stars Gossip posters: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se and more commute 200,000 km to space

ONE HUNDRED officially welcomes THE BOYZ after mutual agreement with IST Ent over group name usage; shares new profile PICS

BLACKPINK’s Rosé sets new record on Billboard 200 with rosie; TWICE earns 6th consecutive top 10 entry with STRATEGY