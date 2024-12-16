Mrunal Thakur replaces Shruti Haasan in Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit: A Love Story? New poster drops big hint
As Shruti Haasan quits from project Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh, has Mrunal Thakur roped in to replace the actress? The official announcement is to come in soon!
Dacoit: A Love Story starring Adivi Sesh has been making quite the buzz since it was speculated that Shruti Haasan walked out of the project. Now, it seems that the actress has been replaced by Mrunal Thakur, marking the latter’s subsequent project in Telugu after The Family Star.
In a recent post shared by Sesh on X (formerly Twitter), the actor penned, “Thanani kaapadina…Kaani odhilesinaadhi…Thanu ento…asalevaro…Repu thelsosthaadhi,” with the official announcement coming on December 16, 2024, at 11:30 am. The post also had an intriguing poster featuring only the actress’ eyes.
See the official post by Adivi Sesh for Dacoit here: