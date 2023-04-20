Did Nayanthara threaten the makers of Rajinikanth's Kuselan for signing Mamta Mohandas in a dance number?

Mamta Mohandas is one of the busiest actresses in Malayalam cinema, who has also had career-defining roles in other regional language films like Tamil and Telugu cinema. A video has been going viral, where the actress shares a bad experience of working in a Tamil film, years back. Mamta goes on to explain the incident which happened on the sets of the Rajnikanth film “Kuselan” back in the year 2008 when she was treated unfairly. She was supposed to be a part of a song sequence in the film out of which she was later removed, without being consulted on the last-minute omission from the song, for which she had shot for 3 -4 days with the whole team.

The unfortunate incident where the actress was removed from the song sequence

So, the incident Mamta has shared is from the shooting of the song “Om Zaarare” from the blockbuster Rajinikanth film “Kuselan” co-starring Nayanthara, where she was cast to be an integral part of the whole music video. However, the actress was surprised to learn post-release of the film that she was completely removed from the song sequence at the insistence of the lead actress in the film. Mamata goes on to say that she was completely omitted from the song with Rajinikanth since the main actress was uncomfortable with another actress being part of the song and taking over screen time. The actress also explains that the final song had only one tiny shot of the back of her head in the frame and explained it to be a very bad experience, early on in her career.

Upcoming Projects

Mamta was last seen in the box office dud “Maheshum Marthiyum”, where she shared the screen with Asif Ali in the lead. The actress has been on a hiatus from films due to some health issues and had earlier got great reviews for her commanding performance in “Jana Gana Mana” the previous year. She is active in the industry and has already committed to various projects in different languages. She will be next seen in “Unlock”, “Live” and Otta, in various stages of production. She will also be playing a prominent role in Arun Gopy’s big-budget action thriller “Bandra”, where she will be reuniting with her blockbuster on-screen partner Dileep. She has also committed “Oomai Vizhigal “and “Rudrangi “ in Tamil and Telugu respectively soon to go on floors

