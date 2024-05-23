Did Sreenath Bhasi use biscuits to shoot climax of Manjummel Boys? Director spill beans

Acting is definitely not an easy job. However fancy and glamorous it might look from the outside, the actors go through a hell of a lot of challenges to get into the skin of the different characters they portray on screen.

Would you believe if we say that Sreenath Bhasi had to endure ant bites to complete the climax sequence in the movie Manjummel Boys? Yes! That's bizarre but true. Read the whole story to know how the captivating climax scene that was well received by the audience was actually shot.

SHOCKING! Sreenath Bhasi endured ant bites in climax of Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys made history by becoming the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam industry ever. Directed by Chidambaram, the movie focuses on a group of friends who embark on a daring mission to save their friend, Subhash, from Guna Caves.

Recently, the director made a shocking revelation about Sreenath Bhasi, who played the role of Subhash in the film. Remember the climax sequence where Subhash descends into a pit and emerges covered in dirt and smut?

The captivating scene was shot using biscuit cream. Talking along the same lines, Chidambaram said, ''The makeup used on Bhasi was not prosthetics. It was Oreo biscuits. That was a makeup technique. To depict this kind of dirt and injuries, we used these kinds of small hacks. All thanks to Ronex Xavier, who did the makeup. He is a very senior makeup artist. Even Soubin Shahir was shocked to see Bhasi's getup''.

Despite discomfort and pain (because of ant bites owing to the biscuit makeup), Sreenath did tremendously well in the scene.

What a brilliant actor, right?

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is based on the true story of a group of boys from Fort Kochi. During their vacation in Kodaikanal, the boys, inspired by Kamal Haasan’s Gunaa movie, venture into the Guna caves.

When Subhash, a member of their group, gets trapped in the deep pits of the caves, the eldest of the group, Siju David, courageously puts his life on the line to rescue his dear friend.

The film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Deepak Prarambol, Chandu Salimkumar, and Khalid Rahman, among others in crucial roles. Manjummel Boys is written and directed by Chidambaram Poduval in his second directorial and bankrolled by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner in a joint venture with Sree Gokulam Cinemas.

