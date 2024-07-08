Did you know Alphonse Puthren was supposed to play antagonist roles in Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance and Parava?

Director Alphonse Puthren, known for making movies like Neram and Premam, was recently interviewed for the first time since revealing his health issues. In the interview with Kumudam, the director shared that he was initially supposed to play key roles in films like Trance and Parava.

Puthren opened up about being cast as an antagonist alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon in the Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance. Interestingly, he was also set to play the antagonist role in the movie Parava, which was later portrayed by Soubin Shahir.

Speaking more about the matter, Alphonse Puthren opened up that due to his health issues, he had to opt out of the roles. Moreover, he also added that how he has taken some time to sort out his problems and is ready to act if anyone approaches him.

For those unversed, Trance is the 2020 Fahadh Faasil neo-noir psychological film, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film follows the life of Viju Prasad who is an atheist motivational speaker whose world turns upside down when a fraud group hires him to become a fake Christian pastor. The movie also featured actors Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya Nazim, and many more in key roles.



On the other hand, Parava is the 2017 comedy-drama film directed by Soubin Shahir as his debut venture. The film featured Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Jacob Gregory, Sreenath Bhasi, and many more in key roles. The movie also had Dulquer Salmaan playing an extended cameo role.

Alphonse Puthren’s health issues and work front

Alphonse Puthren had initially shared about suffering from some personal health problems which led to his supposed break from mainstream movies. However, the director later deleted the post for the same with an update on his next venture still pending.

The director was last seen helming the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer movie Gold which featured an ensemble cast of actors like Deepti Sati, Mallika Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Ajmal Ameer, Baburaj in key roles. However, the movie was met with mixed reviews and eventually became a flop at the box office.

