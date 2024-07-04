EXCLUSIVE: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin sheds light on Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan’s characters in film; says ‘pretty much limited to…’

On June 27, 2024, Nag Ashwin's futuristic thriller Kalki 2898 AD made a spectacular theatrical debut, captivating both moviegoers and reviewers. Viewers have been enthralled by the remarkable performances of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone on the big screen.

In addition, the film's exciting cameos by well-known figures in the industry have left fans and internet users buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had an exciting opportunity to host Kalki’s captain of the ship Nag Ashwin and the hit filmmaker shed light on exhilarating cameos of Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan in his latest release. Have a look!

Nag Ashwin on character origin of Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan

During an interactive session, when the host asked Nag about his plans to carry forward Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan’s characters in the Kalki Universe, Nag Ashwin said, “I mean they're pretty much limited to what role they have obviously it is possible to expand it into something else, especially for Dulquer but as of now it's what it is.”

Later, the host continued and asked Nag about his take on the fan conspiracy theories on the internet regarding these two characters. Nag, in response, said, “I've read a few of them, I think it's pretty cool it's not my idea but yeah if it makes sense, if there's a better idea or if there's a seed of a thought somewhere then yeah definitely.”

Advertisement

He concluded by saying, “All writers are greedy like we take whatever we get.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

In addition to Prabhas, the ensemble cast of the film also has Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other well-known actors playing significant roles.

Produced by C. Aswini Dutt and released by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

ALSO READ: Nag Ashwin gets emotional amid Kalki 2898 AD's success; shares UNSEEN PIC with producers