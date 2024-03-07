Did you know Keerthy Suresh was the first choice for Priyamani’s role in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan?

Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and sought-after names in the South Indian film industry. The actress, who started her career in the Malayalam film industry, has also left a lasting impact in the Tamil and Telugu industries.

Quite recently, it was revealed that Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her debut in Bollywood as well, alongside Varun Dhawan, in the upcoming film Baby John. However, this was not the first Bollywood film the Maamannan actress was supposed to be a part of. In fact, Keerthy was offered the role of the female lead in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming sports drama film Maidaan.

Why Keerthy Suresh turned down Maidaan

Although Keerthy Suresh initially agreed to work on the film, it was reported later that she had decided to opt out of Maidaan. According to reports, the actress and producer Boney Kapoor decided mutually that she should no longer be a part of the film, as she looked too young for the role.

The actress was supposed to play Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film, a biopic on the life of Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. However, there were reservations about the Siren actress playing an older character. She had already performed as an older character in the 2018 film Mahanati and even earned a National Award for her performance.

Both the producer and the actress mutually agreed that Keerthy would run the risk of being typecast as an older woman, hampering her prospects in Bollywood. Eventually, she was replaced by Priyamani.

Keerthy Suresh on the work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen alongside Jayam Ravi in the action thriller Siren. Antony Bhagyaraj helmed the film, which also featured Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu, and several others in crucial roles. The film received mixed responses at the box office.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama Raghu Thatha, helmed by Suman Kumar. The film’s teaser, which was released a while back, suggests that it deals with concepts of Hindi imposition and is expected to be released later this year.

In addition, the actress has appeared in two other Tamil films, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi, and is set to make her Hindi debut in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, helmed by Kalees. The film is a remake of Atlee’s 2015 film Theri, which he also produced.

