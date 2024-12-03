Did you know there’s a controversial past to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s 22-acre wedding venue Annapurna Studios?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4, 2024, marking the joyous occasion of the couple’s union. As the duo are set to wed at the Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios, are you aware of the controversial past of the venue?

The Annapurna Studios was founded by late superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao back in 1976. The studio lies in a 22-acre-long stretch of land which he had apparently bought for a nominal price of 7500-8500 per acre, as reported by Deccan Herald.

The report claims that the venue was bought by the superstar for a total price of 1.5-1.8 lakh and created the studio there. The venue is now one of the prominent locations in the state, becoming part of the posh locality. As per reports, the area is worth Rs 30 crores per acre now, making the studio worth Rs 650 crores.

However, the prominent film studio had once found itself in a controversy after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per reports, the State government had tried to acquire a piece of the land from the Akkineni family for developmental works in 2015.

Reportedly, the studio’s management had declined the same and initially refused the request, asking for compensation. This caused quite a stir as the government argued that the low price for which the venue was sold back in 1976 was in favor of promoting art and cinema in the state. Despite the initial disagreement, the management agreed, and the government acquired land from the studio venue, paving the way for road development.

Now, as the Akkineni family is set to see the marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, the happy couple is set to unite in the studio venue. Earlier, there were speculations that the duo might be having a destination wedding in Rajasthan but this was supposedly later changed and decided upon the studio premises. Apparently, this decision was taken as the family wanted the wedding to occur at a place that held the spiritual prominence of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

