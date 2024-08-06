Director Nelson Dilipkumar to charge a whopping Rs 60 crores as remuneration for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2?

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar are likely to join hands again soon and it seems the director has hiked his remuneration for the same. As per a report by News18, the director is expected to charge a whopping amount of Rs 60 crores for the upcoming movie.

However, the reports of his remuneration are still speculative with an official confirmation about the same yet to be made. If it does turn out to be true, then it would surely be a huge hike for the director.

Talking about Jailer 2, Yogi Babu revealed in an interview with Cineulagam that the film is currently being written by the director. Moreover, he also added how Nelson is planning something special for his character, similar to how it was in the first part.

Interestingly, it is also expected that along with Rajinikanth, many other actors who played cameos in Jailer like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are also set to reprise their roles. Along with them, another Bollywood actor is also expected to join. However, these are only speculations till now.

The movie Jailer, released in 2023, is an action comedy flick directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie presented the actor as a retired jail warden known as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian who leads a quaint life with his family and police officer son.

However, in a series of events, the son goes missing and is presumed to be dead which leads the retired jailer to go on a revenge mission, to avenge his son. The rest of the film focuses on his mission which even goes on to become a heist.

Besides the superstar, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and more in key roles. The movie was positively received by critics and became a high-grosser.

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Vettaiyan in October this year. Moreover, he is also shooting for the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

