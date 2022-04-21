EXCLUSIVE: Khushbu on 27 years of togetherness with Sundar C: There are times we fight & don't speak for weeks

Veteran actor Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C are one of the most admirable couples in Kollywood. Setting couple goals for the last 27 years, Khushbu and Sundar have cracked the secret to their togetherness. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Khushbu Sundar shares how she and Sundar C manage to balance their personal life without bothering each other.

Asked about their lovey-dovey photos and the secret of their marriage, Khushbu replies, "It is because we both are totally different. If we both had been alike, it would have been a disaster (laughs). We make up for each other's minuses... Nobody is perfect, we both are not. We both have learnt to accept each other and never ask each other to change. The best thing about being in love is, just accept how you are and the change automatically happens because you love the other person."

"No marriage is perfect, we too go through our ups and downs. There are times we fight and I don't speak to him for weeks. The most important thing that I have learnt is that when I and my husband had a problem, he never went and complained to his father, nor did I. We keep it to ourselves," adds actor-producer and politician Khushbu Sundar.