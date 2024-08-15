Double iSmart Twitter Review: Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s combo is a HIT or MISS?

Five years have passed since iSmart Shankar, and Puri Jagannadh finds himself at a crossroads yet again. After facing a massive setback with Liger, all eyes are now on Double iSmart. So, has he delivered? Let us look at 8 tweets from viewers to understand the audience's perception of the movie.

Double iSmart Twitter reviews

Talking about the film’s first half, a user commented, “Average first half. Ali (actor) scenes are continuously (cringe emojis)”

Another user wrote, “Overall, the film is average or just above average. If Ali’s scenes are trimmed, it will be a hit. How did you write a character like this Puri? Ram, you have acted phenomenally, I am a fan of your dancing.”

Going by the first two reviews alone, it seems that a lot of netizens are unhappy with the character played by Ali in the film.

Expressing a similar emotion as the last user, a netizen commented, “RAM RAM RAM, all we can see is RAM throughout the movie. One-man show. Ram’s terrific peak ultimate energy throughout the movie whether in dance, fights, acting, dialogue, charm, swag, and screen presence.”

Adding on to the negative reviews, another user wrote, “Decent first half followed by a rod second half, worse screenplay, did not engage even in one place. Go for it, if you want to see Ram’s dance but even that was not choreographed well.”

Talking yet again about RAPO (Ram Pothineni), a user commented, “Hurting to see RAPO wasting his potential by choosing worse scripts.” He further added, “Songs are meh everything is trash. Kavya is gorgeous.”

To end, summing up the overall mediocre sentiment around the movie, a user wrote, “Decent watch, nothing special. Ali’s track is so bad that it will make you laugh. Mani Sharma’s BGM is good. 3/5”

Sanjay Dutt’s role seems to make a minimal impact in the film, according to a X user.

For the unversed, after a dull period at the box office for director Puri Jagannadh, Ismart Shankar came as a relieving breath in 2019. Although the film wasn’t nearly close to his best, there were glimpses of the Puri Jagannadh from Pokiri - the eccentric hero characterization, the wacky dialogues, and the catchy songs.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, and co-produced with Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects, Double iSmart is a spiritual sequel to iSmart Shankar, which stars Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt alongside Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Sayaji Shinde, Getup Srinu and Ali.

Have you watched Double iSmart? What are your thoughts on the Ram Pothineni starrer? Let us know in the comments!

