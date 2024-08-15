Thangalaan Twitter Review: 11 tweets you should read before watching Chiyaan Vikram starrer

The wait is over as Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited film Thangalaan has hit theaters today, August 15, 2024. Soon, cinephiles rushed to their nearby theaters to catch up on the first day and first show of Thangalaan.

Social media has also been buzzing since morning, with the audience pouring in their reviews about the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. Check out these 11 Twitter (now X) reviews by moviegoers below if you're also planning on watching Pa. Ranjith's directorial!

Going by the Twitter (now X) reviews, Thangalaan has been getting a positive response from the audience, with some even calling it Vikram’s best film of his career till now. However, a few also left the theaters disappointed with the film.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram’s performance, the audience seems to have loved all the actors as well, especially Malavika Mohanan. People loved her fierce and never-before-seen avatar.

Impressed by Thangalaan, an X user wrote, “Superb 1st Hlf & Wow 2nd Hlf. Chiyaan outstanding Perf. Parvathy scores. Malavika brilliant.. BGM, Making gud. Little hard to follow d dialogues in 1st Hlf. Story picks move fast post interval; emotional connect is special .#Chiyaan Rocks !"

However, another user who was evidently not impressed by the film took to social media and shared, “#Thangalaan: Don't waste your money! One word review: FLOP"

Check out the Twitter reviews of the film below

Judging by the reviews, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster hit with its gripping storyline, exceptional performances by the cast, and not to forget Pa. Ranjith’s brilliant directorial vision.

It is pertinent to mention that Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between filmmaker Pa. Ranjith and actor Vikram. Apart from Chiyaan, the film features a stellar cast that includes exceptional actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy in pivotal roles. Billed as a period-action drama, Thangalaan delves into the history of the Kolar Gold Fields, exploring its origins and the people connected to it.

Thangalaan is produced in a joint venture by Jio Studios, Neelam Productions, and Studio Green. The creative team includes Tamil Praba as the co-writer, Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer, and Selva RK handling the editing. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash. The film is out in theaters in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

If you have already watched Thangalaan, then do let us know if you liked the Chiyaan Vikram starrer or if the action flick is overhyped.

