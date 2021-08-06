Exclusive Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here's when Kamal Haasan hosted reality show will begin; Details Inside

Kamal Haasan is all set to return as a host of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. After 4 successful seasons, the makers of the reality show are gearing up for season 5. Kamal Haasan and the team are set to entertain the audience once again. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will kickstart in October and will air for three months.

After wrapping an important one-month schedule of his upcoming film Vikram in September, Kamal Haasan will begin shooting for the Tamil version of Bigg Boss season 5 in October. Amidst the pandemic, the reality show makers are making sure to follow safety protocols to ensure a Coronavirus-free environment. The fifth installment of the popular television reality show will have 16 contestants in the house and will keep you glued to your television sets for 100 days. Due to the pandemic, this season too will have major changes, but it will be exciting to say the least.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will return to the small screen very soon. Nagarjuna is expected to return as a host yet again and the new season will reportedly premiere in the second week of September. However, an official announcemnt on the same is awaited.

The makers have already set the much-needed excitement among the viewers by releasing the first logo launch teaser that looks appealing.