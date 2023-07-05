EXCLUSIVE: Here's the REAL truth behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rumored break

Strong reports have been doing the rounds about Samantha's alleged year-long break from acting. However, the reports are not completely true. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. Trusted sources confirm that Samantha will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break.

"Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back to back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," reveals a source to Pinkvilla.

As we all know, Samantha is on top of her game right now and there's a long line of meaty offers waiting for her. The unexpected path of taking a short few months' break from acting is all for her health and prep for the upcoming projects. She might also take international trips in between for training purposes for her upcoming projects.

One wonders why someone like Samantha Ruth Prabhu who's on a phenomenal career high would want to suddenly take a break. But the Shakuntalam actress has got solid reasoning for it.

During the release of her film Shaakuntalam, Samantha opened up about her upcoming projects- Kushi and Citadel India, and said, "The two are starkly different from one another."

Further, about her co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Varun Dhawan, Samantha said, “They're both called VD it's weird! I’m working with two VDs. But they're both amazing co-stars for sure. Both are very giving co-stars. I definitely draw from my co-stars. When they put up a great performance it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they are both incredible co-stars."

ALSO READ: Samantha, Alia Bhatt to Keerthy Suresh: Statement earrings are an obsession and brides-to-be take notes