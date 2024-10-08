'FINALLY a sense of relief': Malvi Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE after producer who stalked and attacked her gets 3 years of imprisonment

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of harassment and physical attack.

Malvi Malhotra has finally received justice after a four-year-long legal battle against producer Yogesh Singh. As per the reports, in 2020, the actress was stalked and attacked by him in Mumbai. Yogesh even stabbed her for allegedly turning down his marriage proposal. However, the court found the attacker guilty and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

After the producer was found guilty, Malvi Malhotra spoke to News 18 and expressed how relieved she felt. The actress said, "There’s finally a sense of relief. I’ve been fighting for the last four years. There was so much pressure and a lot of disturbances. But the truth finally came out.” She further expressed saying, “There was a lot of mental trauma I went through. More than the physical scars, it was the mental agony that impacted me."

Malvi further stated that the incident left a sense of fear in her. The actress revealed that she constantly felt like someone was being chased and followed. Fortunately, Malvi received support from her family, especially her father.

She mentioned how her father told her that “physical injuries” would heal with time, but one should never live their life in fear. Malvi shared that he advised her to learn self-defense following the tragic incident and gave her the strength to step out of the house.

Malvi went on to say that she never had to receive therapy because of her father's constant support.

Earlier, the Tiragabadara Saami actress took to her Instagram handle to pen a small note after winning the case against the producer. The note read, "The nine nights symbolize the triumph of justice and truth. And Justice serve to those who always take the right path & stay positive in life…Thank you Mataji for giving me justice, fruits of my patience and making me won my case."

On the work front, Malvi has acted across different languages in the Indian film industry. She recently made her Telugu debut with Raj Tarun in Tiragabadara Saami.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

