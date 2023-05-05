EXCLUSIVE: Sai Dharam Tej about Virupaksha 2, 'It has to be better than part 1; Waiting for the right story'

Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon led Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu is a mystical thriller which is doing phenomenal business across the globe, in the Telugu language. The film has surpassed the Rs 75 crore gross figure already and is still going strong. Sai and Samyuktha graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, following the success of Virupaksha, where they talked about what convinced them to be a part of this film, what their process was like for the film, how they view success and failure, how they attach and detach themselves from a film project and more. Sai went on to talk about his bond with Pawan Kalyan and also revealed the possibility of Virupaksha 2.

Sai Dharam Tej Reveals The Possibility Of Virupaksha 2

As we all now know, Virupaksha is a bonafied blockbuster in the Telugu language. In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Sai Dharam Tej was asked about the sequel to Virupaksha, he said, "Once you see the film ending, you see a small snippet where we are showing the revelation to the second part. So we are in the plans, but not right now. Slowly. Because the standard of writing is very high; Of Virupaksha. So Virupaksha 2 has to match up to the standard or go up and be better. There is an idea and we are just waiting for the right time and the right story". Sai's answer has confirmed that the part 2 of the film is in the works.

Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon Have Exciting Films To Look Forward To

Sai and Samyuktha are busy actors and have a lot to look forward to. Sai's upcoming films include a film with Pawan Kalyan, tentatively titled PKSDT. It is a remake of the Tamil super-hit film Vinodhaya Sitham. Apart from that, he is working on as many as three other films, where he is collaborating with new directors as well as established and commercial directors. Samyuktha's next film is titled Devil and it is a period film. It is shot in Telugu but there are plans to release it in all languages. Another film that she is working on is titled Ram and Jeethu Joseph is directing it. According to her, it is a kickass film. The actress has also auditioned for a few films in the Hindi language.

You can watch Virupaksha at a theatre near you.

