EXCLUSIVE: 'Pawan Kalyan taught me a lot about life, he is my Guru', Sai Dharam Tej on equation with PSPK

Sai Dharam Tej is running high on the success of his recent release, Virupaksha, co-starring Samyuktha Menon. The film is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and is cowritten by Sukumar. The film has crossed Rs 75 crores at the worldwide box office and is still going strong. Sai and Samyuktha graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they talked about their film, its impact, thoughts of a sequel and of course what they are working on next.

Sai Dharam Tej Talks About His Equation With Pawan Kalyan

Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan share a very beautiful bond. Sai is Pawan Kalyan's nephew and they have spent a lot of time together, over the years. In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Sai was asked about the bond he shares with his Kalyan garu and about working with him in their tentatively titled film PKSDT, he said, "Basically me and Kalyan garu share the bond of guru and shishya. He's my guru. He taught me a lot of things. He taught me about life, he taught me about films, he taught me how to play with toys, how to play with legos; He taught me about Star Wars, Star Trek. So he is the one who introduced me to all these." Sai concluded saying, "There is a bond that is more evident than anything else. It is kind of a guru-shishya bond. So in that way, he just teaches me to where to calm and where not to. He is just a calm fellow."

Sai Dharam Tej And Samyuktha Menon's Virupaksha Is Preparing For A Sequel

Sai and Samyuktha are elated by the success of their film Virupaksha and it is very special to them too. They have already started working on a number of other films. Sai has as many as 4 films in production and Samyuktha has 2, titled Ram and Devil. She has also auditioned for a few Hindi films. The two will be back together with Virupaksha 2. The idea of the sequel is in place and it will hopefully go on floors very soon.

You can meanwhile watch Virupaksha at a theatre near you.

