Virupaksha Week 1 Box Office: Sai Dharam Tej's blockbuster grosses over Rs 50 crores worldwide

Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon's supernatural-horror-thriller Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, is doing incredible business at the box office worldwide. It has already crossed the breakeven number everywhere and is heading towards a blockbuster verdict. The worldwide gross has crossed Rs 50 crores already and it is heading towards a number of over Rs 75 crores. The rejection of its new Telugu movie rival, Agent, has helped in a relatively stronger second week hold.

Virupaksha Still Has A Lot Of Business Left In It

The two tables below include the breakdown for the first week box office collections of Virupaksha at the Indian Box Office and Worldwide Box Office. The second weekend numbers will be added to the total after the second weekend. The big news is that the hold is strong and it still has a lot of business left in it. Virupaksha's early breakeven is a very good sign as films these days, generally find it hard to even come close to the vicinity of its breakeven.

The first week territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Virupaksha in India is as follows:



Nizam - Rs. 17.49 crores (Rs. 9.41 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 5.05 crores (Rs. 3.62 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 18.52 crores (Rs. 9.56 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 41.06 crores (Rs. 22.59 crores share excluding gst)

Karnataka - Rs. 3.23 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 70 lakhs

North India - Rs. 87 lakhs

Rest Of India - Rs 4.80 crores (Rs 2.08 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 45.86 crores (Rs. 24.67 crores share)



The first week worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Virupaksha is as follows:



Total India - Rs 45.86 crores (Rs 24.67 crores)

USA - 1.011 million USD

Australia - 129k USD

United Kingdom - 73k USD

Rest - 10k USD

Total Overseas - 1.223 million USD = Rs 10.07 cr (Rs 4.43 crores share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 55.93 crores (Rs 29.10 crores share)

It has been a pretty good year for Tollywood despite the absence of films by many big A-listers. After the success of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy in January, Dasara and Virupaksha have also put up excellent numbers. Nani and Sai Dharam Tej have given their highest grossers and biggest hits this year with Dasara and Virupaksha respectively.

