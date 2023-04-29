Virupaksha Week 1 Box Office: Sai Dharam Tej's blockbuster grosses over Rs 50 crores worldwide
Virupaksha is now Sai Dharam Tej's highest worldwide grosser. The film is heading towards a lifetime worldwide total of over 75 crores.
Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon's supernatural-horror-thriller Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, is doing incredible business at the box office worldwide. It has already crossed the breakeven number everywhere and is heading towards a blockbuster verdict. The worldwide gross has crossed Rs 50 crores already and it is heading towards a number of over Rs 75 crores. The rejection of its new Telugu movie rival, Agent, has helped in a relatively stronger second week hold.
Virupaksha Still Has A Lot Of Business Left In It
The two tables below include the breakdown for the first week box office collections of Virupaksha at the Indian Box Office and Worldwide Box Office. The second weekend numbers will be added to the total after the second weekend. The big news is that the hold is strong and it still has a lot of business left in it. Virupaksha's early breakeven is a very good sign as films these days, generally find it hard to even come close to the vicinity of its breakeven.
The first week territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Virupaksha in India is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 17.49 crores (Rs. 9.41 crores share excluding gst)
Ceeded - Rs. 5.05 crores (Rs. 3.62 crores share)
Andhra - Rs. 18.52 crores (Rs. 9.56 crores share)
AP/TS - Rs. 41.06 crores (Rs. 22.59 crores share excluding gst)
Karnataka - Rs. 3.23 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 70 lakhs
North India - Rs. 87 lakhs
Rest Of India - Rs 4.80 crores (Rs 2.08 crores share)
All India Total - Rs. 45.86 crores (Rs. 24.67 crores share)
The first week worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Virupaksha is as follows:
Total India - Rs 45.86 crores (Rs 24.67 crores)
USA - 1.011 million USD
Australia - 129k USD
United Kingdom - 73k USD
Rest - 10k USD
Total Overseas - 1.223 million USD = Rs 10.07 cr (Rs 4.43 crores share)
Total Worldwide - Rs 55.93 crores (Rs 29.10 crores share)
It has been a pretty good year for Tollywood despite the absence of films by many big A-listers. After the success of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy in January, Dasara and Virupaksha have also put up excellent numbers. Nani and Sai Dharam Tej have given their highest grossers and biggest hits this year with Dasara and Virupaksha respectively.
You can watch Virupaksha at a theatre near you.
ALSO READ: Virupaksha: 10 tweets by audiences you must read if you're planning to watch Sai Dharam Tej's horror thriller
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...Read more