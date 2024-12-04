Throwback: When Naga Chaitanya confessed to two-timing in a relationship and called it ‘something everyone should experience’

Naga Chaitanya has been dominating all headlines at the moment, courtesy of the buzz surrounding his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. When it comes to Chay’s personal life, especially his broken marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and several link-ups, these have been a frequent topic among many gossip columns. Here’s a throwback to one of his older interviews, where the actor openly admitted having cheated while being in a relationship.

Back in 2018 during the promotional event for his film Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Naga Chaitanya took part in a fun game session where he was quizzed about if he ever two-timed or cheated while being in a relationship. To everyone’s surprise, the actor picked up a placard written ‘Yes’.

Explaining further, he then said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all the experiences, now it’s time to settle down."

Well, fast forward to now, the Dhootha actor is all prepped to get married a second time with Sobhita Dhulipala in less than a day. Their wedding would take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which has a sentimental connection to Chay’s paternal lineage of the Akkineni clan.

Prior to it, Naga Chaitanya also joined his bride-to-be Sobhita and took part in the various pre-wedding rituals, including the Mangalasnaanam or haldi. Pictures from the same have taken the internet by storm in no time.

Speaking about their nuptials, as per reports, it would be something which is completely dipped in traditions, a true-blue Telugu wedding which would take place for 8 hours. The event would be grand in the arrangements yet be intimate, with only close friends and family members of the couple attending it.

It was back in August when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita exchanged their rings. The couple dated one another for close to two years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

