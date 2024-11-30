RC16: Makers of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rope in THIS Bollywood actor; check out his FIRST LOOK

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, RC16, is undoubtedly one of the most buzzed about projects lately. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has been building up excitement amongst fans with every new update. Now, the makers have unveiled another cast member of the film officially. Without any doubt, the actor in question has surely raised expectations among fans.

On his X account, director Buchi Babu Sana welcomed Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma as a part of the stellar star cast of RC16. For the unversed, the actor rose to fame with his iconic character of ‘Munna Bhaiya’ in the hit Hindi thriller series Mirzapur.

Check out the announcement post here:

Well, the shooting of RC 16 commenced on November 22, 2024, at Mysore. The film would mark Ram’s first collaboration with Buchi Babu Sana, as well as Janhvi Kapoor, who has proved her mettle in films with her previous performances in Bollywood.

Moreover, the diva also grabbed attention lately with her performance in Jr NTR’s recent release, Devara.

While more details, including the formal title of the film, are yet to be announced, as per reports, the movie would be a sports drama, for which Ram Charan has undergone massive physical transformation. He will sport a lean yet ripped look for the film.

It was back on November 22 when filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana dropped a post as the shooting for RC16 began. He shared a picture of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, indicating that the filming of the movie had begun.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, he wrote, “It's a BIG DAY....The most awaited moment. Started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore. Blessings needed (sic). #RC16."

For the unversed, Ram Charan is now focusing on his next big release ahead of RC16, which is Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and is all set to release on January 10, 2025.

