EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's first post-wedding ritual, guest list

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to start a new chapter of their lives today, as they will tie the knot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. While fans eagerly wait to catch the first glimpse of the bride and groom from their special day, here’s a special detail about the first post-wedding ritual the duo will follow after their wedding.

Well, it is already known to everyone that the SoChay wedding would be everything about honoring the traditional and cultural roots of the bride and groom. Both the actors have chosen to ring in their big day with simple yet significant rituals.

As per a source, the couple is likely to visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or Srisailam Temple right after their wedding as a part of their first post-wedding rituals.

An independent source revealed more details about the couple’s choice in this regard and mentioned, “As per traditional customs, the first thing a couple is expected to do after the wedding is visit a temple to express their gratitude for the wonderful journey ahead. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will be following this ritual and are planning to visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Srisailam Temple.”

The other latest report by India Today suggested that Chay and Sobhita have curated some really special outfits to sport on their wedding day.

The Dhootha actor has chosen to honor his grandfather ANR’s roots and is likely to wear a ‘pancha’ for his marriage, inspired by the former’s iconic style statement.

On the other hand, his bride, Sobhita, would be donning a beautiful and regal Kanjeevaram saree featuring real gold zari work. Other than that, she would also be wearing a pristinely white handwoven khadi saree for one of the other wedding rituals.

Coming to the big fat arrangements for the wedding, the Akkineni clan seems to have penned down a list of some of the A-listers from the Tollywood industry who will mark their presence at Chay and Sobhita’s wedding.

These include power couples Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, along with Allu Arjun and his family, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, and Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan.

Extended family members from the Akkineni and Daggubati clans are also supposed to be a part of the big day.

