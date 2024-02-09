Flashback Friday: When Mammootty, Jayaram's hilarious dance moves set dance floor on fire, Mohanlal watched on

A video that is currently trending on social media is that of Malayalam superstars Mammootty, Jayaram, Siddique and others setting the dance floor on fire as Mohanlal watched on.

In the video, actors Mammootty, Jayaram and Siddique could be seen goofing around as they danced their hearts out. Mammootty especially stole the show with his graceful, quirky dance steps. But the highlight of the video was when all the legends came together to strike a pose in front of Mohanlal.

Posting the video online, a user wrote, highlighting the unity of the Malayalam Film Industry “Feeling jealous of the unity in the Malayalam Film Industry. Wish to see Rajini, Kamal, Suriya, Vijay and Ajith like this.”

Mammootty on the work front

Mammootty has had a stellar year in 2023, with blockbuster movies across various genres. It seems like the actor’s choices are getting better and better with age. Mammootty was seen in the stunning action film Kannur Squad, the audacious Lijo Jose Pellissery film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam as well as Kaathal: The Core, where he played the role of a homosexual man struggling to discover his true identity.

In 2024, the actor has a solid lineup of films ahead. Mammootty will next be seen in the highly anticipated Bramayugam, directed by Bhoothakalam director Rahul Sadasivan. Everything that has been released so far as the promotional content, has only heightened expectations regarding the film. After Bramayugam, the actor will also be seen in a film titled Turbo, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film also stars Kannada actor Raj B Shetty in an important role.

Mohanlal on the work front

Mohanlal was last seen in the Malayalam legal drama Neru and more recently in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s spectacle Malaikottai Vaaliban. Mohanlal will next be seen in a film titled Barroz, which will also be directed by him. Barroz is expected to release in multiple languages, and will also have a 3D release. Apart from Barroz, Mohnalal will feature in a returning role in the most-anticipated Malayalam project of 2024, Lucifer 2: Empyrean, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and also starring Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier in returning roles

