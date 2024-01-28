15 Best Malayalam movies on Hotstar; From Mohanlal’s Neru to Premam

The Malayalam Film Industry, or Mollywood as it is often called has always produced some of the best content to come from Indian cinema. While Malayalam movies have always stood out for their brilliant storytelling, it is only recently that the industry is getting its due credit.

In this list of Malayalam movies streaming on Disney+Hotstar, we cover the best comedy movies from Malayalam, the best thrillers, the best romances, and the best of everything that the industry has to offer. These movies are listed in descending order of their year of release.

15 Best Malayalam Movies streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Neru (2023)

Writer-Director: Jeethu Joseph

Running Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Mohanlal, Siddique, Anaswara Ranjan, Priyamani

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Trigger warning: Neru contains depictions of sexual harassment and abuse.

The latest Malayalam movie to stream on Hotstar is Mohanlal’s courtroom drama Neru. It is the hard-hitting story of Sara, a blind lady who fights for justice after suffering from a traumatic incident. How the skilled yet currently not practicing lawyer, Vijayamohan helps Sara win the case against all odds is the rest of the story.

2. Romancham (2023)

Writer-Director: Jithu Madhavan

Running Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Mollywood has always made some of the best comedies, but out of the new Malayalam comedies, the best one has to be Romancham. A crazy fact about Romancham is that it is based on real incidents that occurred in the life of director Jithu Madhavan.

3. Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

Writer-Director: Amal Neerad

Running Time: 2 hours 2 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Anagha, Sreenath Bhasi

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Bheeshma Parvam is one of the best Malayalam action-thriller movies streaming on Hotstar, with stylized fights and stunning camera work.

4. Hridayam (2022)

Writer-Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Running Time: 2 hours 51 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Hridayam is one of those movies that feels like a warm hug on a chilly day. It is comforting, it is reassuring, and it is a medicine to the soul. The movie also arguably has the best music to be made in Malayalam cinema in the last decade.

5. Varathan (2018)

Writers: Sharfu, Suhas

Director: Amal Neerad

Running Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to Watch: Hotstar

When a married couple, Abin and Priya decide to leave Dubai to spend some time in Priya’s childhood home in Kerala, mysterious things start happening in their home as they encounter a section of society that is different from the normal world. Varathan boasts cinematic brilliance, with clever camera work and extremely well-stylized fight sequences.

6. Parava (2017)

Writers: Soubin Shahir, Muneer Ali

Director: Soubin Shahir

Running Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Dulquer Salmaan, Amal Shah, Shane Nigam

Genre: Drama/Action

Where to Watch: Hotstar

In his debut directorial, Soubin sets his familiar story in an unexplored backdrop of pigeon flying, making this an extremely compelling watch. Just like any good drama film, Parava triumphs because of its characters and their stories.

7. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

Writers: Sajeev Pazhoor, Syam Pushkaran

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

One of the best Malayalam movies on Hotstar if you are looking for something truly unique. A thief steals a gold chain from a lady in a moving bus and swallows the chain in front of her and yet, there is not enough evidence to convict the thief. The series of events that follow are stuff of gold. Get it?

8. Kammattipaadam (2016)

Writer P Balachandran

Director: Rajeev Ravi

Running Time: 2 hours 57 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Krishnan, a native of Kammattipaadam leaves for Mumbai to make a life for himself. But how much ever he tries, the filth and violence of Kammattipaadam never leave him. So, when he is forced to return to help his childhood best friend, Ganga, trouble ensues. Kammatipaadam is a raw and rustic story, presented with gutsy storytelling and even now, feels like a fresh take on the gangster genre.

9. Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Writer-Director: R.S Vimal

Running Time: 2 hours 46 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Ennu Ninte Moideen is the tragic real-life tale of Moideen, a Muslim, and Kanchanamala, a Hindu. Apart from the storytelling, what makes this film so special are the performances. Prithviraj and Parvathy are fabulous but so is the supporting cast of Tovino Thomas, Sai Kumar, Lena, and many others.

10. Premam (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 36 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Hotstar

A list of the best Malayalam movies on Hotstar, and no Premam? Impossible! Premam is an iconic film that stands the test of time even today. It is not only one of the best Malayalam romances but also boasts of some of the best comedies written in Malayalam movies.

11. Bangalore Days (2014)

Writer-Director: Anjali Menon

Running Time: 2 hours 52 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Nithya Menen

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Hotstar

If you still haven’t watched Bangalore Days, can you really call yourself a movie buff? Bangalore Days is a film that set the benchmark for all the Malayalam films to follow. It is one of the best buddy comedy movies in Malayalam cinema and is feel good in every sense of the word.

12. Ohm Shanti Oshaana (2014)

Writer-Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Running Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nizam, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Breaking the then stereotype in Indian cinema of a boy following a girl until she accepts her love for him, Ohm Shanti Oshaana flipped this narrative and had a naive young girl, Pooja, follow Giri until he accepted her love.

13. Memories (2013)

Writer-Director: Jeethu Joseph

Running Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Miya George, Meghana Raj

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

One of Jeethu Joseph’s lesser-known works is the 2013 Prithviraj starrer Memories. After a death in his family, police officer Sam Alex has to return to investigate a series of murders, having a similar modus operandi.

14. Ustad Hotel (2012)

Director: Anwar Rasheed

Running Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nithya Menen, Thilakan, Siddique

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Ustad Hotel is a simple yet emotionally scintillating tale of following your dreams and noticing your passion. If you are feeling down, trust me, do yourself a favor, and pause life to watch Ustad Hotel.

15. Akkare Akkare Akkare (1990)

Writer: Sreenivasan

Director: Priyadarshan

Running Time: 2 hours 36 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Mohanlal, Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

There will be many comedy movies to emerge from Malayalam cinema but Akkare Akkare Akkare will always be one of the best comedy Malayalam movies. When a priceless gold crown is stolen from India, two CID officers go to the USA to retrieve it. What follows is the hilarious story of Akkare Akkare Akkare.

