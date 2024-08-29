From co-stars to life partners: How Nagarjuna and his second wife Amala Mukherjee fell head-over-heels

Nagarjuna has delivered many blockbusters at the box office and is known for his exceptional performances and evergreen charm. Apart from his professional life, Nagarjuna is a complete ‘family man’ in his personal life. He lives a happy family life with his wife, Amala Mukherjee, and his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. But are you aware of how Nagarjuna and his wife Amala met and fell head over heels for each other?

On the Kubera actor’s 65th birthday today (August 29), let us look at the relationship timeline of Nagarjuna and his second wife, Amala Mukherjee. How did the adorable couple go from being co-stars to life partners? Delve in to know all the details.

Nagarjuna and Amala Mukherjee’s relationship

It is pertinent to mention that Nagarjuna was previously married to Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna's first wife is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Daggubati Ramanaidu. The former couple exchanged wedding vows in February 1984. Their wedding was arranged by the couple's fathers, who were great friends. After their wedding, Nagarjuna and Lakshmi welcomed their son, Naga Chaitanya, on November 23, 1986. Naga Chaitanya is now a big actor.

Everything was going smoothly, but destiny had some other plans. Soon after Chay's birth, the couple's wedding hit a rough patch, which became irreconcilable to the extent that the duo parted ways in 1990.

Following his separation, Nagarjuna absorbed himself entirely in his work. It was during his film shoot he met his then-co-star, Amala Mukherjee. Reportedly, Nagarjuna was impressed with Amala’s dedication and punctuality on the sets and fell in love with her.

According to a report in Bollywood Shaadis, Nagarjuna first fell for Amala, and the relationship was completely one-sided. But one day, the Kubera actor did something special for the former actress, which warmed Amala's heart.

It so happened that during their film's shoot, Nagarjuna learned that Amala was reluctant to come out of her vanity and shoot. It was then the actor went personally to check on his then-future wife. On reaching Amala's vanity, Nagarjuna found that she was sobbing badly.

After a brief conversation, it was revealed that the former actress was uncomfortable with her costumes for a scene. While Amala’s innocence touched Nagarjuna, he assured her he would speak to the director about this. This gesture won Amala’s heart. After this incident, Nagarjuna and Amala became good friends.

Nagarjuna and Amala Mukherjee’s marriage

Soon after, love blossomed between the two, and they started dating. After a few years of dating, Nagarjuna planned to propose to his ladylove, Amala, for marriage. In 1991, the power couple went together in the US when the actor proposed to his lady luck.

In an interview, Amala said, “Well, like movies, love and marriage also happened. Nag surprised me out of the blue and asked me to marry him. After all the euphoria and excitement subsided, I asked him, will we move to Hyderabad? he said, yes. I said I don’t have to rush to work. He said, if you don’t want to, you need to. You can do whatever you like to do.”

Nagarjuna and Amala eventually tied the knot in June 1992 in Chennai, with their families and close friends in attendance. Two years later, the adorable couple welcomed their son, Akhil Akkineni.

When Nagarjuna’s alleged affair with Tabu affected his personal life

While the couple led a beautiful marital life, a sudden turbulence disturbed Nagarjuna and Amala's life. During the mid-90s, rumors of the Nirnayam actor having an extramarital affair with Bollywood actress, Tabu reached sky-high.

Although the report was baseless, it disturbed Amala and Nagarjuna’s marital life. Nevertheless, the couple did not let this affect their happy life together and decided to handle it maturely.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Amala opened up about that difficult phase of her marital life and said, “Nothing will shake this belief. Nobody should bother about what happens under my roof. I am happy. And before you ask whether my husband and I have discussed this – never. My home is sacred, like a temple, and I don’t allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to come in, especially filthy gossip. I don’t encourage such talks. I feel it will contaminate my house.”

