THROWBACK: When Nagarjuna Akkineni didn't talk to wife Amala for over a week; said he would never forgive her

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the undisputed mega stars of South cinema. In his personal life, the actor is married to actress Amala Akkineni. Despite their impeccable fame and recognition, the couple tends to keep their personal life low-key. However, the star wife Amala had once shared an unheard anecdote from her marital life, when Nagarjuna completely stopped talking with her.

As reported by Bollywood Bubble, Amala had mentioned how it all happened after she sent away their pet Labrador dog for training for about a month. When Nagarjuna returned home after work, he was shocked to notice the dog’s absence. However, when his wife Amala informed him about their Labrador being sent away for training, the actor simply pronounced that he would never talk to her again.

Recalling the moment Amala had said, “I sent that Labrador for training and that too for a month. I want that one to be trained well. One day, when Nag came home, it wasn’t there to receive him and he got shocked. So when he asked me and Akhil, I told him where it went. After that, he said he will never talk to me again.”

But that’s not the end of the matter. Nagarjuna went on to continue ceasing all kinds of communication for days, before finally realizing that his wife Amala’s decision might be correct and important. Nonetheless, he was in no mood to forgive his better half.

Talking about that, Amala, “I waited for a week. Nag did not talk to me. After ten days or so, he realized that what I did was correct and understood the importance of training a dog.” She went on to add that he spoke to her after that, but he always told her that he would never forgive her for sending their pet munchkin away for so long.

For the unversed, Amala is Nagarjuna's second wife, and the couple tied the know in June 1992. Prior to this, the actor was married to Lakshmi Daggubati, with whom he has a son, Naga Chaitanya. However, the former couple got divorced back in 1990.

